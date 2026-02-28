Feeling lucky? Westlake Village liquor store sells its fourth major winning lottery ticket in a decade

A Westlake Village liquor store is cementing its reputation as one of the luckiest places in the state to but lottery tickets.

The Village Spirit Shoppe sold a ticket last week which won $50 million dollars.

It’s the fourth major winning ticket sold at the store in the last decades.

A $3 million ticket was sold in 2017. In 2021, someone got a $10 million ticket from Village Spirit. And, last year, someone got a $50 million winning ticket from the store.