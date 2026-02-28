2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Feeling lucky? Westlake Village liquor store sells its fourth major winning lottery ticket in a decade

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 28, 2026 at 10:23 AM PST
The Village Spirit Shoppe in Westlake Village just sold its third big winning lottery ticket in a decade.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Village Spirit Shoppe in Westlake Village just sold its third big winning lottery ticket in a decade.

Ticket sold last week wins $50 million dollars.

A Westlake Village liquor store is cementing its reputation as one of the luckiest places in the state to but lottery tickets.

The Village Spirit Shoppe sold a ticket last week which won $50 million dollars.

It’s the fourth major winning ticket sold at the store in the last decades.

A $3 million ticket was sold in 2017. In 2021, someone got a $10 million ticket from Village Spirit. And, last year, someone got a $50 million winning ticket from the store.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsschool lotterywestlake village
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco