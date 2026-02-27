2026
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing $25K from an elderly Santa Barbara County woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:01 AM PST
One-dollar bills are laid out over each other in a display.

Victim was told her personal information had been compromised.

Two Northern California men have been arrested after they allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman out of $50,000.

They contacted the victim and told her that her Social Security number and other personal information had been compromised.

Investigators say they convinced her to withdraw $25,000 in cash from one of her accounts, and on Monday, she gave it to a man who claimed to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

On Tuesday, they contacted her again and demanded another $25,000. She called the authorities, who were waiting for the two men when they came to collect the second payment. They were arrested for attempted elder abuse, attempted grand theft, conspiracy, and false impersonation.

Detectives say people should be aware that government agencies never ask for payment in cash or gift cards, and won’t send couriers to collect money. You should be careful of unsolicited calls seeking personal information or payment of any type.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco