Two men arrested for allegedly stealing $25K from an elderly Santa Barbara County woman

Two Northern California men have been arrested after they allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman out of $50,000.

They contacted the victim and told her that her Social Security number and other personal information had been compromised.

Investigators say they convinced her to withdraw $25,000 in cash from one of her accounts, and on Monday, she gave it to a man who claimed to be a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

On Tuesday, they contacted her again and demanded another $25,000. She called the authorities, who were waiting for the two men when they came to collect the second payment. They were arrested for attempted elder abuse, attempted grand theft, conspiracy, and false impersonation.

Detectives say people should be aware that government agencies never ask for payment in cash or gift cards, and won’t send couriers to collect money. You should be careful of unsolicited calls seeking personal information or payment of any type.