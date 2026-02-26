Ventura County community looking at aquatic center project

Could a community pool be in the works for a Ventura County community?

The Moorpark Unified School District Board of Education has voted to fund a feasibility study for a pool project.

The study will examine the feasibility of creating a pool complex on a piece of property owned by the district. It will also assess the feasibility of a project at Moorpark’s former Community High School campus on Condor Road.

District officials emphasize the vote authorizes a feasibility study, and not an actual project. The study will look at what might be included in a community pool project, how much it would cost, the timeline to build it, and possible funding sources.

A community pool has been talked about for years in Moorpark.