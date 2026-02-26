2026
Ventura County community looking at aquatic center project

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:52 AM PST
Thomas Park
/
Unsplash

The Moorpark Unified School District is commissioning a study to look at the community pool project idea.

Could a community pool be in the works for a Ventura County community?

The Moorpark Unified School District Board of Education has voted to fund a feasibility study for a pool project.

The study will examine the feasibility of creating a pool complex on a piece of property owned by the district. It will also assess the feasibility of a project at Moorpark’s former Community High School campus on Condor Road.

District officials emphasize the vote authorizes a feasibility study, and not an actual project. The study will look at what might be included in a community pool project, how much it would cost, the timeline to build it, and possible funding sources.

A community pool has been talked about for years in Moorpark.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
