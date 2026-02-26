2026
Flavor Flav on inviting women Olympic medalists to celebrate with him in Las Vegas

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:58 AM PST
Akmal Rajput/AP
American rapper Flavor Flav, center, attends the skeleton mixed team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (Akmal Rajput/AP)

The rapper Flavor Flav has invited all of the women athletes who medaled in the Olympics and Paralympics to celebrate with him in Las Vegas. He extended the invitation first to the gold-medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team following President Trump’s invitation to the men’s hockey team and his joke that he would also have to invite the women’s team.

Flavor Flav has been an official sponsor and hype man for U.S. water polo, bobsled, and skeleton teams, and was in Italy for the Winter Games and in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

He talks to Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about his support of women’s sports, the Olympics, and his music career with Public Enemy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom