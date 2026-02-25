2026
California Coast News

Suspected human smuggling boats detained in the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:01 AM PST
U.S. Coast Guard
Five boats were stopped near San Clemente Island on Saturday, and 62 people were detained.

The Coast Guard intercepted five boats in the Channel Islands on Saturday. The boats were allegedly trying to smuggle people into the United States.

The boats were intercepted near San Clemente Island, and 62 people were apprehended.

In two cases, boats tried to evade government vessels trying to stop them. Warning shots were fired, and the boats stopped. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard worked with the Department of Homeland Security to intercept the boats. U.S. Navy aircraft and ships were also involved.

The 62 people taken into custody were turned over to the DHS in San Diego for deportation. Four of the boats were seized. The fifth boat was taking on water when it was stopped. It was left to sink.
