Man who was fatally wounded in Santa Barbara Park identified
The motive behind the attack is still unknown.
Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally wounded in a Santa Barbara park.
Luis Terrazas was shot in Bohnett Park early Friday morning. The Santa Barbara man later died at a hospital. A second person who was with the 29-year-old man was uninjured.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m.
Police are trying to determine what led to the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with the death.