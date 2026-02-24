Man who was fatally wounded in Santa Barbara Park identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally wounded in a Santa Barbara park.

Luis Terrazas was shot in Bohnett Park early Friday morning. The Santa Barbara man later died at a hospital. A second person who was with the 29-year-old man was uninjured.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m.

Police are trying to determine what led to the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with the death.