California Coast News

Man who was fatally wounded in Santa Barbara Park identified

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:10 AM PST
Santa Barbara Police Department

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally wounded in a Santa Barbara park.

Luis Terrazas was shot in Bohnett Park early Friday morning. The Santa Barbara man later died at a hospital. A second person who was with the 29-year-old man was uninjured.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m.

Police are trying to determine what led to the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with the death.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
