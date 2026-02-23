Suspect in Oxnard murder arrested in Mexico

A man wanted for murder in Ventura County has been arrested in Mexico.

On February 16 of last year, Oxnard Police were called to the intersection of H and Second Streets by reports of a shooting. They found Ruben Villa on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Oxnard Police detectives identified Alvaro Cervantes of Oxnard as a suspect. They discovered he had fled to Mexico. Last week, Mexican State Police found and took Cervantes into custody in Tijuana.

He was taken to the U.S./Mexico border, where Oxnard Police Detectives, Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators, and FBI agents arrested him for prosecution in the United States.