California Coast News

Suspect in Oxnard murder arrested in Mexico

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM PST
A police car drives along a city street.
Oxnard Police Department

Alvaro Cervantes of Oxnard was arrested by Mexican authorities in Tijuana and will be extradited to the U.S.

A man wanted for murder in Ventura County has been arrested in Mexico.

On February 16 of last year, Oxnard Police were called to the intersection of H and Second Streets by reports of a shooting. They found Ruben Villa on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Oxnard Police detectives identified Alvaro Cervantes of Oxnard as a suspect. They discovered he had fled to Mexico. Last week, Mexican State Police found and took Cervantes into custody in Tijuana.

He was taken to the U.S./Mexico border, where Oxnard Police Detectives, Ventura County Sheriff’s investigators, and FBI agents arrested him for prosecution in the United States.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco