Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Southern California Sunday night, but no damage was reported.

The magnitude 3.4 quake occurred at 9:40 p.m., with an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean about nine miles southwest of Rancho Palos Verdes.

The quake was most strongly felt in the southern part of Los Angeles County. But, people reported feeling it in portions of Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark.

Some people also noticed it in Orange and San Bernardino Counties.