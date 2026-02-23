2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:29 PM PST
A USGS map of where people felt Sunday night's earthquake.
USGS
A USGS map of where people felt Sunday night's earthquake.

No damage reported from the magnitude 3.4 temblor.

A small earthquake rattled parts of Southern California Sunday night, but no damage was reported.

The magnitude 3.4 quake occurred at 9:40 p.m., with an epicenter in the Pacific Ocean about nine miles southwest of Rancho Palos Verdes.

The quake was most strongly felt in the southern part of Los Angeles County. But, people reported feeling it in portions of Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, and Moorpark.

Some people also noticed it in Orange and San Bernardino Counties.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsearthquaketemblor
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco