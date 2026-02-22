2026
Firefighters knock down two suspicious fires in apartment comples on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 22, 2026 at 12:01 PM PST
Arson investigators are looking into a pair of suspicious fires which occured early Sunday morning at apartment complexes in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Fire Department
Arson investigators are looking into a pair of suspicious fires which occured early Sunday morning at apartment complexes in Santa Maria.

No one hurt in blazes, but at least one vehicle destroyed.

Firefighters knocked down two fires at Central Coast apartment complexes which they believe were intentionally set.

The fires were reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, in Santa Maria. One was at an apartment complex on Bunny Avenue, and the other was on Biscayne Street. Both fires were in the carport areas of the complexes.

Santa Maria firefighters were able to stop both blazes before they could reach any of the apartment units, but at least one vehicle was destroyed.

Investigators think the two arson cases were related. They are trying to determine is they are connected to a string of other apartment complex carport fires last May and June which destroyed a number of vehicles.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco