Firefighters knock down two suspicious fires in apartment comples on Central Coast

Firefighters knocked down two fires at Central Coast apartment complexes which they believe were intentionally set.

The fires were reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning, in Santa Maria. One was at an apartment complex on Bunny Avenue, and the other was on Biscayne Street. Both fires were in the carport areas of the complexes.

Santa Maria firefighters were able to stop both blazes before they could reach any of the apartment units, but at least one vehicle was destroyed.

Investigators think the two arson cases were related. They are trying to determine is they are connected to a string of other apartment complex carport fires last May and June which destroyed a number of vehicles.