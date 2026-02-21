ICE confrontation in Santa Barbara leads to one arrest, and one person being pepper sprayed

There was a confrontation between ICE agents and some protesters in Santa Barbara Friday that led to one person being arrested, and another being pepper sprayed.

It happened on Carrillo Street, near the Santa Barbara County Probation office. Some anti-ICE spotters apparently trailed a group of ICE agents in three vehicles to the area.

Santa Barbara Police weren’t on hand. But, police said at some point, someone damaged one of the parked ICE vehicles on Carrillo Street.

Witnesses said ICE agents confronted a man near one of the vehicles, accusing him of causing damage to it. They arrested him.

People on hand said when an attorney who happened to be there tried to intervene, he was either tripped or knocked to the ground, and pepper sprayed.

The ICE agents then drove a few blocks to the Santa Barbara Police Station with the damaged vehicles apparently in an effort to deescalate the situation.

The small crowd which had assembled eventually dispersed.

The presence of the ICE agents in the area led to a brief lockdown at nearby Santa Barbara High School.

