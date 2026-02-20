One dead following Friday shooting in Santa Barbara park

A man is dead following an early morning shooting at a Santa Barbara park.

Police were called to Bohnett Park just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, reports of gunfire. They found a man with a gunshot wound, along with another person they call a victim, who was unhurt.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police haven't released his name yet.

No arrests have been made. There's no word on a possible motive.