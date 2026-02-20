2026
California Coast News

One dead following Friday shooting in Santa Barbara park

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:24 PM PST
Santa Barbara Police Department

No arrests reported in connection with the early morning attack.

A man is dead following an early morning shooting at a Santa Barbara park.

Police were called to Bohnett Park just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, reports of gunfire. They found a man with a gunshot wound, along with another person they call a victim, who was unhurt.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police haven't released his name yet.

No arrests have been made. There's no word on a possible motive.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
