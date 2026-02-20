New program puts defibrillators in public places in Central Coast city to help heart attack victims
French Hospital Medical Center program will place 20 AED devices in stores and public buildings around the city of San Luis Obispo.
A Central Coast hospital is stepping up in an unusual way to help cardiac arrest victims in the region.
French Hospital Medical Center is using a $28,000 grant to buy 20 Automated External Defibrillators. The devices can be used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest.
The AEDs will be distributed to 20 high-occupancy businesses and meeting places in the city of San Luis Obispo. They will enhance the community’s ability to provide crucial aid until first responders reach the scene.
A grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust is funding the AED’s.