New program puts defibrillators in public places in Central Coast city to help heart attack victims

A Central Coast hospital is stepping up in an unusual way to help cardiac arrest victims in the region.

French Hospital Medical Center is using a $28,000 grant to buy 20 Automated External Defibrillators. The devices can be used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest.

The AEDs will be distributed to 20 high-occupancy businesses and meeting places in the city of San Luis Obispo. They will enhance the community’s ability to provide crucial aid until first responders reach the scene.

A grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust is funding the AED’s.