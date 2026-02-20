2026
New program puts defibrillators in public places in Central Coast city to help heart attack victims

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:31 AM PST
Dignity Health
Dignity Health's Jessica Bower and French Hospital Medical Center's Greg Larsen with one of the AED devices which are being strategically placed around the City of San Luis Obispo to get quicker aid to cardiac arrest victims.

French Hospital Medical Center program will place 20 AED devices in stores and public buildings around the city of San Luis Obispo.

A Central Coast hospital is stepping up in an unusual way to help cardiac arrest victims in the region.

French Hospital Medical Center is using a $28,000 grant to buy 20 Automated External Defibrillators. The devices can be used to restart the hearts of people in cardiac arrest.

The AEDs will be distributed to 20 high-occupancy businesses and meeting places in the city of San Luis Obispo. They will enhance the community’s ability to provide crucial aid until first responders reach the scene.

A grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust is funding the AED’s.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
