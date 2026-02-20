2026
A fun expert's guide to enjoying life offline

NPR | By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:23 AM PST

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Did social media break a generation — or just change it?

Journalist Catherine Price advocates for kids connecting, growing, and playing offline. She shares tips for how kids — and adults — can ditch their phones and embrace the power of fun.

About Catherine Price

Catherine Price is a journalist and the author of The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again and The Amazing Generation: Your guide to fun and freedom in a screen-filled world, which he co-wrote with Jonathan Haidt. She is also the founder of Screen/Life Balance, an online platform and global community that helps people regain control over how they spend their attention and time.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by James Delahoussaye and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

