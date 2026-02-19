2026
Man arrested after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cannabis stolen from Carpinteria farm

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:42 AM PST
Detectives say they seized a small arsenal from a man suspected of being behind a major cannabis farm burglary in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are looking at whether the Los Angeles County man might be responsible for a string of similar burglaries.

A Los Angeles County man has been arrested in connection with a January 17 burglary in Carptineria, where hundreds of thousands of dollars of legally grown cannabis were stolen.

The burglars fled before Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies could reach the farm.

The sheriff’s office has identified Dvaryae Bryant as a suspect. Working with the LAPD, they got a search warrant and arrested him on Wednesday at his Hawthorne home. They seized several weapons, 15 pounds of cannabis, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

There’s no word on whether other suspects are being sought.

Investigators are trying to determine if the 22-year-old man might be involved in some similar cannabis grow operation burglaries in Santa Barbara County.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
