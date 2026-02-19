Man arrested after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cannabis stolen from Carpinteria farm

A Los Angeles County man has been arrested in connection with a January 17 burglary in Carptineria, where hundreds of thousands of dollars of legally grown cannabis were stolen.

The burglars fled before Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies could reach the farm.

The sheriff’s office has identified Dvaryae Bryant as a suspect. Working with the LAPD, they got a search warrant and arrested him on Wednesday at his Hawthorne home. They seized several weapons, 15 pounds of cannabis, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

There’s no word on whether other suspects are being sought.

Investigators are trying to determine if the 22-year-old man might be involved in some similar cannabis grow operation burglaries in Santa Barbara County.