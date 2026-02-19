"Disco Inferno" this weekend in Santa Barbara County to burn up the dance floor for firefighters

Some South Coast firefighters will be responding to an inferno this weekend, but it’s one taking place on a dance floor to support their programs.

The Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection District serves a chunk of eastern Santa Barbara County with its two fire stations.

But, like many fire agencies, it’s hard pressed financially to be able to make capital improvements.

"Our area sometimes doesn't get the big play that Santa Barbara and Montecito do, so this fundraiser is an opportunity, and a chance to beef up the resources here," said Gail Kvistad, who is one of the founders of the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighters Foundation.

She said the district’s decades old Summerland fire station needs to be modernized. They also want to raise money for a new training facility.

"Somebody donated some land in Carpinteria, and so we'd really like to build a training facility there, so that we have one in our area, which we don't have right now," said Kvistad.

The foundation will hold its big fundraiser, a dance party called “Disco Inferno” on Sunday. You can find ticket information here.

