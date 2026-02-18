Senator visting the Tri-Counties concerned President Trump may meddle in mid-term elections

A U.S. Senator from California visiting the Central Coast feels that enough Americans are fed up with the Trump Administration that Republicans will lose the mid-term elections later this year.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff thinks many people are upset with the Trump Administration’s immigration raids, economic programs, as well as some of its foreign policies, like the intervention in Venezuela.

The California Senator believes enough voters are upset that the midterms will tip the balance of power away from the Republican-controlled Congress.

"There's going to be a massive wave against the administration in the midterms," Schiff said on Wednesday, while on a stop in Solvang. "It's not just that I think it. The Republicans understand it too."

Schiff believes Trump knows Republicans could suffer a major setback, and is moving to block it.

"This is why Donald Trump has been talking so much about trying to nationalize the election, why he's seizing voting machines in Georgia for an election that happened months ago," said Schiff. "He is telling us he intends to suppress the vote, and if necessary, subvert the vote, and all of our efforts have to be directed to making sure those elections remain free and fair."

Schiff was on a two-day tour of the Central Coast on Wednesday, getting a firsthand look at some of the projects he’s helped support in Congress.