Strike impacts 22 Cal State University campuses, including Cal State Channel Islands and Cal Poly SLO

The state’s 22 Cal State University campuses have been hit by a strike. More than 1,000 trade workers, ranging from plumbers to maintenance staff, went on strike Tuesday.

Teamsters Local 2010 claimed in a statement that the Cal State system has refused to honor contractually promised raises for its workers.

The CSU system issued its own statement, saying that the agreement called for the Teamsters to reopen bargaining if the system didn’t get a certain level of state funding. CSU officials say they didn’t get the funding they expected, triggering a clause for new negotiations.

Both sides are accusing each other of falsely characterizing the situation. Despite the strike, the university campuses remain open.