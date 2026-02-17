2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Strike impacts 22 Cal State University campuses, including Cal State Channel Islands and Cal Poly SLO

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:07 PM PST
Cal State Channel Islands

Teamsters say the system has engaged in unfair labor practices. The CSU system wants to reopen contract talks after failing to get the anticipated state funding.

The state’s 22 Cal State University campuses have been hit by a strike. More than 1,000 trade workers, ranging from plumbers to maintenance staff, went on strike Tuesday.

Teamsters Local 2010 claimed in a statement that the Cal State system has refused to honor contractually promised raises for its workers.

The CSU system issued its own statement, saying that the agreement called for the Teamsters to reopen bargaining if the system didn’t get a certain level of state funding. CSU officials say they didn’t get the funding they expected, triggering a clause for new negotiations.

Both sides are accusing each other of falsely characterizing the situation. Despite the strike, the university campuses remain open.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal state channel islandcal poly san luis obispo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco