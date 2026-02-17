One storm system down...three to go?

Round one is done, but a second storm system has now arrived in the Tri-Counties.

It’s moving quickly, so rainfall amounts won’t be as high as from the first one.

We can expect up to an inch of rain on the coast and inland, and up to two inches in the mountains. There could be some brief periods of locally heavy rainfall, with high winds.

This storm is much colder than the first one. The snow level could drop to 3,000 feet Tuesday night.

The storm is expected to drop most of its rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but there could be some lingering morning showers.

A third system will arrive on Thursday, which will have much lower rainfall totals.

There will be a break on Friday and Saturday, but a fourth system is expected to arrive on Sunday. It’s too soon to tell what kind of punch it might pack.