California Coast News

One storm system down...three to go?

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:04 PM PST
Radar showing the second in a series of storms arriving in the Tri-Counties as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
National Weather Service
A series of systems is headed to Tri-Counties between now and Sunday.

Round one is done, but a second storm system has now arrived in the Tri-Counties.

It’s moving quickly, so rainfall amounts won’t be as high as from the first one.

We can expect up to an inch of rain on the coast and inland, and up to two inches in the mountains. There could be some brief periods of locally heavy rainfall, with high winds.

This storm is much colder than the first one. The snow level could drop to 3,000 feet Tuesday night.

The storm is expected to drop most of its rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but there could be some lingering morning showers.

A third system will arrive on Thursday, which will have much lower rainfall totals.

There will be a break on Friday and Saturday, but a fourth system is expected to arrive on Sunday. It’s too soon to tell what kind of punch it might pack.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
