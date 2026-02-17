2026
Food bank announces plans to expand its ability to help feed those in need in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM PST
Food Share of Ventura County is planning to build a new 85,000 square foot warehouse and headquarters complex to replace its four decade old facilities.
Food Share of Ventura County will build an 85,000-square-foot complex, more than doubling the size of its existing facilities.

One of the largest food banks in the Tri-Counties has announced an effort to build a new 85,000-square-foot warehouse and headquarters.

The organization hopes to replace the outdated facilities it’s operated from in Oxnard for more than four decades.

They've secured a 12-acre site for the new complex and raised $32 million of the $50 million needed for the project.

The new facility will consolidate operations currently spread across three warehouses. It will double the size of the existing facilities and increase cooler and freezer space by nearly 150%.

Food Share works with around 200 community and nonprofit groups in Ventura County to feed more than 250,000 people annually.
