California Coast News

Electric bills will be going down for thousands of Central and South Coast customers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:45 PM PST
Steven Hummel
/
Southern California Edison

Central Coast Community Energy announces it will lower the cost of power per kilowatt-hour, resulting in substantial savings for customers.

A public agency that provides clean and renewable electricity on the Central and South Coasts has announced major rate cuts.

Central Coast Community Energy is cutting the cost per kilowatt hour from $0.13 to $0.10. The action reflects some major savings in power generation costs.

3CE, as it's known, is an alternative to PG&E and Southern California Edison in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. It uses the transmission and distribution systems of the two major utility companies.

The company offers customers the option of getting electricity from green sources, such as solar and wind power. Depending on the percentage of green power customers who opt to use it, bills can range from slightly less than to a little more than electricity from the major utility companies.
