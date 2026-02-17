2026
Death on Central Coast now being called suspicious

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:03 PM PST
No word on the exact cause of death of a woman in San Luis Obispo, but detectives are pursuing it as a possible homicide.

The death of a woman on the Central Coast is now being called suspicious.

The body of a 50-year-old woman was found at a homeless camp near San Luis Obispo Creek in the city of San Luis Obispo last Thursday.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Using fingerprint analysis, the body was identified as that of Veronica Beatrice Baro.

Autopsy results are still pending, but detectives consider the death suspicious and are investigating it as a possible homicide. The woman was believed to have been a transient living in the San Luis Obispo area.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
