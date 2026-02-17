Death on Central Coast now being called suspicious

The death of a woman on the Central Coast is now being called suspicious.

The body of a 50-year-old woman was found at a homeless camp near San Luis Obispo Creek in the city of San Luis Obispo last Thursday.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Using fingerprint analysis, the body was identified as that of Veronica Beatrice Baro.

Autopsy results are still pending, but detectives consider the death suspicious and are investigating it as a possible homicide. The woman was believed to have been a transient living in the San Luis Obispo area.