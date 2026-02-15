Major storm system hitting the Tri-Counties

A large storm system is expected to bring significant rain to the Tri-Counties this week.

The first wave of the storm is predicted to mean heavy rain for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties Sunday night into midday Monday. The heavy rain will shift to Ventura and Los Angeles Counties Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3" on the coast and inland, with up to 5" possible in the mountains.

A flood watch is in effect for much of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties until Monday evening.

The instability in the atmosphere will create the potental for waterspouts and tornadoes.

A second wave is expected to hit late Tuesday into Wednesday. It could mean an additional inch of rain for coastal and inland areas, and as much as two inches in the mountains. By Tuesday night, the snow level could drop to 3000 feet.

