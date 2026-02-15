2026
California Coast News

Central Coast rocket lanch puts on spectacular show over Southern Californa

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 15, 2026 at 12:21 AM PST
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast Saturday night,
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU News
SpaceX launches 24 communications satellites from the Central Coast.

It was a spectacular show in the skies above the Central Coast.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday night. Coming at dusk, the 5:59 p.m. launch was visible through much of Southern California. It carried 24 Starlink communications satelltes into orbit.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
