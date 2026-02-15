Central Coast rocket lanch puts on spectacular show over Southern Californa
SpaceX launches 24 communications satellites from the Central Coast.
It was a spectacular show in the skies above the Central Coast.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday night. Coming at dusk, the 5:59 p.m. launch was visible through much of Southern California. It carried 24 Starlink communications satelltes into orbit.
The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.