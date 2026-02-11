2026
Pasadena firefighter who lives in Ventura County charged with child molestation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 11, 2026 at 4:25 PM PST

Los Angeles County prosecutors say multiple victims were involved.

A Pasadena Fire Department captain who lives in Ventura County has been charged with nine counts of felony child abuse.

Los Angeles County prosecutors allege 47-year-old Christopher James Ramstead molested three children under the age of 14. The crimes occurred during various time frames from 2003 to 2025 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Ramstead pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Van Nuys this week. He’s being held in jail pending a bail hearing on Friday.LAPD detectives are trying to determine whether there may be additional victims.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco