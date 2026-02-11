Pasadena firefighter who lives in Ventura County charged with child molestation

A Pasadena Fire Department captain who lives in Ventura County has been charged with nine counts of felony child abuse.

Los Angeles County prosecutors allege 47-year-old Christopher James Ramstead molested three children under the age of 14. The crimes occurred during various time frames from 2003 to 2025 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Ramstead pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Van Nuys this week. He’s being held in jail pending a bail hearing on Friday.LAPD detectives are trying to determine whether there may be additional victims.