Oxnard woman arrested on murder charge following the death of her newborn son

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:00 PM PST
Oxnard Police Department

The infant was one day old.

A Ventura County woman has been arrested on a murder charge following the death of her one-day-old boy.

Oxnard Police were called the 2400 block of East Vineyard Avenue Sunday morning by the reported birth a of child, and health complications involving the mother.

First responders determined that the infant was dead, and noticed what they considered to be a suspicious injury to the child. The mother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Oxnard Police Department’s Family Protection Unit, and the Major Crimes Unit were called in to investigate. It led them to initially arrest Marisol Flores of Oxnard on a child endangerment charge, which was later upgraded to a murder charge.
