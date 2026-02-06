2026
California Coast News

Thousands of Santa Barbara County kids taste Hollywood, hearing from Oscar-winning filmmakers

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:40 PM PST
Some 2000 kids from dozens of schools packed Santa Barbara's Arlington Theater Friday morning, for a special Santa Barbara Film Festival screening of the animated hit Zootopia 2, and a chance to hear from prosucer Yvette marino and Director Byron Howard.
KCLU
Some 2000 kids from dozens of schools packed Santa Barbara's Arlington Theater Friday morning, for a special Santa Barbara Film Festival screening of the animated hit Zootopia 2, and a chance to hear from producer Yvette Marino and Director Byron Howard.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival hosted a free screening of the smash animated hit Zootopia 2, followed by a Q&A session with filmmakers.

Some 2000 kids got a special taste of Hollywood Friday, as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival held a free special screening of a movie, along with a chance to hear from its Oscar-nominated producer and director.

Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater was packed, as the kids saw Zootopia 2, the smash hit film, which received a Best Animated Film Oscar nomination.

It’s a comedy, but it carries a big message that many kids embraced: treat everyone well.

"Treat them how you want to be treated," was the takeaway message from one of the kids after the screening.

Director Byron Howard and producer Yvett Merino took questions from the kids afterwards, and talked about the film’s mix of comedy and how you get along with others.

"It really does come from a love of great storytelling, things that hopefully last, and feel timeless, but also are topical and interesting for people at all levels," said Howard.

"Part of the magic of the world of Zootopia is that it reflects the world that we live in," said Merino.

Zootopia 2 is now the highest-grossing animated Disney film of all time.

The film festival event, Mike's Field Trip to the Movies, is held annually to expose thousands of underserved and low-income elementary school students to movies and moviemaking.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
