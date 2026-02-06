Thousands of Santa Barbara County kids taste Hollywood, hearing from Oscar-winning filmmakers

Some 2000 kids got a special taste of Hollywood Friday, as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival held a free special screening of a movie, along with a chance to hear from its Oscar-nominated producer and director.

Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater was packed, as the kids saw Zootopia 2 , the smash hit film, which received a Best Animated Film Oscar nomination .

It’s a comedy, but it carries a big message that many kids embraced: treat everyone well.

"Treat them how you want to be treated," was the takeaway message from one of the kids after the screening.

Director Byron Howard and producer Yvett Merino took questions from the kids afterwards, and talked about the film’s mix of comedy and how you get along with others.

"It really does come from a love of great storytelling, things that hopefully last, and feel timeless, but also are topical and interesting for people at all levels," said Howard.

"Part of the magic of the world of Zootopia is that it reflects the world that we live in," said Merino.

Zootopia 2 is now the highest-grossing animated Disney film of all time.