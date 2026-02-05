Fire up the popcorn machine! The 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival is underway

The beams of spotlights criss-crossed the skies above Santa Barbara Wednesday night, as the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival got underway.

The 11-day-long festival features hundreds of movie screenings, tributes to stars like Michael B. Jordan and Kate Hudson, and panels featuring everyone from Oscar nominated screenwriters to casting directors.

The red carpet at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater was packed with media as the stars of three movies premiering at the film festival posed for pictures, and did interviews.

Ron Pecole of Toronto, Canada, was one of the movie fans looking on at the excitement.

"I heard Adam Sandler is coming," said Percole. Would he be excited to see him? "Oh, that would make my day," said Percole.

But, Percole was disappointed to learn Sandler was set to walk the red carpet Thursday night, as he is being honored at a sold out tribute.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Santa Barbara International Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling (center) with cast members and some of the creative team from the new movie A Mosquito In The Ear.

Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling says this year’s festival has a special twist.

"Every year that we put the festival together feels amazing," said Durling. "But, this year feels particularly special, because now we have a permanent home. We broke ground a year ago, and here we are, we did it!"

The festival spent $15 million dollars remodeling what was known as the Fiesta Five theater complex, turning it into the McHurly Film Center. It will now be home to most of the festival’s screenings.