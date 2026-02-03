Santa Barbara County issues new warning about health risks from eating wild mushrooms

There are new warnings about eating foraged wild mushrooms, after more than three dozen people in the state have been hospitalized due to accidental poisoning.

Recent rainfall has led to widespread growth of toxic death cap mushrooms. They look like, and can be easily confused with, store-bought, safe-to-eat mushrooms. But they contain toxins that can cause dangerous and even deadly liver and kidney damage.

State Department of Public Health officials said accidental poisoning cases have been reported from Sonoma to San Luis Obispo County. There have been 39 hospitalizations.

Four people have died, and three required liver transplants.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials said even experienced mushroom foragers can make dangerous mistakes with the wild mushrooms. The poisonous ones can look and even taste like the safe mushrooms.

They advise you not to eat mushrooms picked by family or friends, and to stick to store-bought ones.

Health officials say parents should especially watch children when they are outside, with most poisonings happening to children under six years old.