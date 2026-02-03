2026
California Coast News

New details released about Ventura County murder-suicide case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 3, 2026 at 5:03 PM PST
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

But, detectives still aren't talking about a possible motive.

New details have been released about what Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder-suicide, but we still don’t know what led to it.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives were called to the 400 block of Walker Avenue in Camarillo Saturday morning by reports of a shooting. Deputies found Stephen Worthington on the ground outside his home with multiple gunshot wounds. The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness helped identify a vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies spotted it on southbound Highway 101. The driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase. But when the car hit speeds topping 100 miles an hour, deputies discontinued the pursuit out of concern for other vehicles.

LAPD officers spotted the car near LAX. There was a short chase, but the car stopped. Officers say that as they tried to block the vehicle so it couldn’t leave, Steven Green of Camarillo shot and killed himself.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
