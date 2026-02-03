New details released about Ventura County murder-suicide case

New details have been released about what Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder-suicide, but we still don’t know what led to it.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives were called to the 400 block of Walker Avenue in Camarillo Saturday morning by reports of a shooting. Deputies found Stephen Worthington on the ground outside his home with multiple gunshot wounds. The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness helped identify a vehicle involved in the shooting. Deputies spotted it on southbound Highway 101. The driver refused to pull over, leading to a chase. But when the car hit speeds topping 100 miles an hour, deputies discontinued the pursuit out of concern for other vehicles.

LAPD officers spotted the car near LAX. There was a short chase, but the car stopped. Officers say that as they tried to block the vehicle so it couldn’t leave, Steven Green of Camarillo shot and killed himself.