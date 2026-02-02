2026
California Coast News

One dead, one hurt involving a wrong-way driver crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:31 AM PST
A U.S. interstate road sign with the designation '101.'
KCLU

CHP investigators are investigating the cause of the Saturday morning collision.

One person died, and a second was hurt in a three-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, on the 101 near Ventura Road in Oxnard. A driver got onto the southbound 101 heading north. The 39-year-old Ventura man collided with two southbound vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet.

The driver of one of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle was unhurt.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
