One dead, one hurt involving a wrong-way driver crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County

One person died, and a second was hurt in a three-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in Ventura County.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, on the 101 near Ventura Road in Oxnard. A driver got onto the southbound 101 heading north. The 39-year-old Ventura man collided with two southbound vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet.

The driver of one of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle was unhurt.