Ventura County man shot to death as part of what investigators think was a murder-suicide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 31, 2026 at 4:17 PM PST
Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are investigating what they believe was a murder-suicide.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 400 block of Walker Avenue in Camarillo around noon Saturday by reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was identified in connection with the shooting, but when deputies tried to stop it, the driver refused to yield. It led to a chase on the southbound 101 Freeway. Officers discontinued it out of safety concerns when speeds topped 100 miles an hour.

LAPD officers spotted, and started pursuing the vehicle on the southbound 405 Freeway. The driver stopped, and officers say the man then took his life.

Authorities haven't released the names of the victim or the suspect yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
