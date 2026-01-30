Ventura County teen charged under new law targeting those who threaten mass shootings

A Ventura County teenager is facing a criminal charge just added to the books on January 1, having to do with threats about school shootings.

Ventura County prosecutors say on January 21, Oxnard Police received information that a 17-year-old boy had threatened to commit a shooting at R.J. Frank Middle School.

Investigators say the teen had gathered images from prior school shootings and talked about the threats during a phone call. The teen was arrested without incident. He wasn’t a student at the school.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko says the teen is being charged under the new criminal threats law. It makes it a crime to threaten death or bodily injury at schools, workplaces, and houses of worship. It differs from existing law in that no specific person has to be targeted by the threat. It can just be a place, like a school.