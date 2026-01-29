Santa Barbara County Sheriff's sergeant facing embezzlment charge over time card fraud allegations

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s sergeant has been arrested on fraud charges.

Detectives began investigating custody sergeant Segun Ogunleye last October after noting irregularities with his time cards. They say they determined that the Ventura man reported more than $175,000 in earnings dating back to 2023 for shifts he didn’t work.

The 34-year-old man is facing charges of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grand theft. Detectives say that, as a supervisor, Ogunleye was in a position to review and approve overtime.

He hasn’t appeared in court yet to enter a plea to the charges.

In a statement, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown called the situation troubling and disappointing and said it undermines the organization's integrity.