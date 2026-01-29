2026
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's sergeant facing embezzlment charge over time card fraud allegations

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:14 PM PST
Media Modifier
/
Unsplash

Detectives say time cards didn't reflect the hours actually worked.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s sergeant has been arrested on fraud charges.

Detectives began investigating custody sergeant Segun Ogunleye last October after noting irregularities with his time cards. They say they determined that the Ventura man reported more than $175,000 in earnings dating back to 2023 for shifts he didn’t work.

The 34-year-old man is facing charges of embezzlement of public funds, forgery, and grand theft. Detectives say that, as a supervisor, Ogunleye was in a position to review and approve overtime.

He hasn’t appeared in court yet to enter a plea to the charges.

In a statement, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown called the situation troubling and disappointing and said it undermines the organization's integrity.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
