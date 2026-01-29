Santa Barbara Airport reports record year for passenger traffic

2025 was a big year for the busiest commercial airport in the Tri-Counties.

Santa Barbara Airport reports that a record 1.4 million passengers used the airport last year. That’s up 4.4% from 2024, and the most in the airport’s history. The numbers might have been even higher, but winter storms that caused runway flooding led to the airport’s closure multiple times during the holidays.

Santa Barbara Airport is served by five airlines, with more than two dozen flights daily. Service expansion is planned for later this year.

United Airlines will once again offer daily nonstop service to Chicago, after doing so seasonally in 2021 and 2022. And later this year, both Alaska and Southwest Airlines plan to begin daily nonstop service from Santa Barbara to San Diego.