Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Hawke will receive the festival's American Riviera Award on February 6.
Actor Ethan Hawke is the latest honoree to be added to the lineup of the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Hawke will receive the festival’s American Riviera Award on Friday, February 6.
He’s receiving rave reviews for the new film Blue Moon. It’s a film about musical lyricist Lorenz Hart, from the famed songwriting team of Rodgers and Hart. His performance earned him a Best Actor Academy Award nomination.
Past winners of the film festival’s American Riviera Award include Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Diane Lane, and Rachel McAdams. The 2026 film festival runs from February 4 to 14.