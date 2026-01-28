2026
Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:29 PM PST
Actor Ethan Hawke will receive the SBIFF's American Riviera Award February 6.
SBIFF
Hawke will receive the festival's American Riviera Award on February 6.

Actor Ethan Hawke is the latest honoree to be added to the lineup of the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hawke will receive the festival’s American Riviera Award on Friday, February 6.

He’s receiving rave reviews for the new film Blue Moon. It’s a film about musical lyricist Lorenz Hart, from the famed songwriting team of Rodgers and Hart. His performance earned him a Best Actor Academy Award nomination.

Past winners of the film festival’s American Riviera Award include Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Diane Lane, and Rachel McAdams. The 2026 film festival runs from February 4 to 14.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
