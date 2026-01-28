ICE raid leads to confrontation with community members in Santa Barbara

An ICE raid led to a confrontation between federal agents and community members in Santa Barbara on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near Salinas and Carpinteria Streets. One person reported they had been pepper-sprayed by ICE agents. Firefighters treated the person at the scene.

Santa Barbara Police say they didn’t know about the raid until they were notified about the confrontation. ICE left the scene as police tried to de-escalate the confrontation.

An unknown number of people were detained by ICE. Police took statements from community members.