U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to participate in nationally televised match against Chile at UCSB

The eyes of the soccer world are on Santa Barbara County, as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is set to play Chile in an exhibition match on Tuesday (January 27) at UC Santa Barbara.

It’s the first-ever international match for the team in the region. The 7 p.m. event at Harder Stadium is being televised nationally by TBS and HB0 Max. The event at the 17,000-seat stadium was close to selling out as of midday Tuesday.

A number of young players will get a chance to play in the match.

The women’s national team just completed its first training camp of the year at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The stadium is home to the LA Galaxy, one of LA’s two major league men’s soccer teams.

Last weekend, the women’s national team opened the year with a 6-0 win over Paraguay.

The team is gearing up for play later this year, which will determine whether it earns a spot in next year’s women’s World Cup competition in Brazil.