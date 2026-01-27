South Coast city gets a new fire chief

The city of Ventura has named Kris McDonald as its new top firefighter.

McDonald is currently the department’s assistant chief, but has been serving as interim chief since the retirement of David Endaya in December.

McDonald has been a firefighter for more than three decades. He joined the Ventura Fire Department in 2002 and worked his way up the ranks. He’ll officially take over as chief on Saturday.

The department has nearly 100 staff members and six fire stations and responds to more than 18,000 calls a year.