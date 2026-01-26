Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor ten Oscar-nominated artisans

They’re not the big names you see in some of this year’s Academy Award nominated movies. But, they are the artisans who created everything from the visual effects to the scores of the Oscar contenders.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced it will honor ten of the craftspeople with the festival’s Variety Artisans Award. The award is annually presented to a group of people who do the behind-the-scenes work on the industry’s most acclaimed films.

The honorees include Jack Fisk, for production design on the movie Marty Supreme, Andy Jurgenson, for editing on

One Battle After Another, and Chris Welker, for production sound mixing for the film Sinners.

All ten of the people being honored at the February 7 Artisans Award event in Santa Barbara are Oscar nominees.