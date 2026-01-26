2026
California Coast News

Santa Barbara International Film Festival to honor ten Oscar-nominated artisans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2026 at 5:02 PM PST
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced the dates for its 2023 event, which will take place Febuary 8-18 of next year.
KCLU
The honorees include everyone from makeup artists to editors. They will receive the festival's Variety Artisans Award February 7 at the Arlington Theater.

They’re not the big names you see in some of this year’s Academy Award nominated movies. But, they are the artisans who created everything from the visual effects to the scores of the Oscar contenders.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced it will honor ten of the craftspeople with the festival’s Variety Artisans Award. The award is annually presented to a group of people who do the behind-the-scenes work on the industry’s most acclaimed films.

The honorees include Jack Fisk, for production design on the movie Marty Supreme, Andy Jurgenson, for editing on
One Battle After Another, and Chris Welker, for production sound mixing for the film Sinners.

A full list of the winners can be found here.

All ten of the people being honored at the February 7 Artisans Award event in Santa Barbara are Oscar nominees.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco