Santa Barbara County Jail inmate found unconscious, later dies

An autopsy is pending on a man who died after being found unresponsive in the main Santa Barbara County Jail.

Jail staff members conducting regular 15-minute checks on inmates Thursday noticed Jonathan Lundal of Santa Barbara was unconscious. First responders began aid and took the 65-year-old to a hospital, but he died several hours later after suffering cardiac arrest.

Officials say the Santa Barbara man was in a single person cell and there were no signs of trauma. He had been at the jail since September after being arrested on an elder abuse charge.

Jail officials say while the death appears to be from natural causes, both administrative and death investigations are underway.