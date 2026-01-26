2026
Santa Barbara County Jail inmate found unconscious, later dies

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:43 AM PST
A close-up view of jail cell bars with fencing.
Syarafina Yusof on Unsplash

Officials think the death appears to be due to natural causes.

An autopsy is pending on a man who died after being found unresponsive in the main Santa Barbara County Jail.

Jail staff members conducting regular 15-minute checks on inmates Thursday noticed Jonathan Lundal of Santa Barbara was unconscious. First responders began aid and took the 65-year-old to a hospital, but he died several hours later after suffering cardiac arrest.

Officials say the Santa Barbara man was in a single person cell and there were no signs of trauma. He had been at the jail since September after being arrested on an elder abuse charge.

Jail officials say while the death appears to be from natural causes, both administrative and death investigations are underway.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
