California Coast News

Next step underway in efforts to remove idle oil platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM PST
The State Coastal Commission is working on plans to decommission and remove Platform Holly off the Santa Barbara County coastline.
California Lands Commission
State Lands Commission setting the stage for an environmental impact report on its efforts to decommission Platform Holly

The State Lands Commission is accepting public comments on concerns about a project to decommission an abandoned oil platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

It’s an effort to remove an idle 60 year-old oil platform about two miles off the coast of Goleta.

Platform Holly was built by Mobil Oil and the Atlantic Richfield Company in 1966. The platform eventually ended up with Venoco, but that company ended up bankrupt in 2017. It abandoned its operations and turned over the facilities to the State Lands Commission.

The wells were plugged in 2024. Now, the state agency is preparing to develop an environmental impact report on a decommissioning project for the oil platform.

The commission is accepting public comments through February 23 on what people think should go into the EIR. It will also hold afternoon and evening public scoping meetings on the project February 19 at Goleta City Hall.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
