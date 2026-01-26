Next step underway in efforts to remove idle oil platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline

The State Lands Commission is accepting public comments on concerns about a project to decommission an abandoned oil platform off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

It’s an effort to remove an idle 60 year-old oil platform about two miles off the coast of Goleta.

Platform Holly was built by Mobil Oil and the Atlantic Richfield Company in 1966. The platform eventually ended up with Venoco, but that company ended up bankrupt in 2017. It abandoned its operations and turned over the facilities to the State Lands Commission.

The wells were plugged in 2024. Now, the state agency is preparing to develop an environmental impact report on a decommissioning project for the oil platform.

The commission is accepting public comments through February 23 on what people think should go into the EIR. It will also hold afternoon and evening public scoping meetings on the project February 19 at Goleta City Hall.