Major road delays for emegency work possible on Central Coast highway

Travelers can expect up to a half-hour delay on a Central Coast highway because crews are doing emergency work to fix impacts from this winter’s big storms.

Starting Tuesday, work will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to remove loose rocks from the mountains above Highway 154 on San Marcos Pass.

The work will be focused on the area from Painted Cave Road to Camino Cielo Roads. Crews will remove debris from catchment basins and behind rock fences to prepare for future storms. They’ll also repair nets that help prevent rockslides onto the highway.

Delays could range from 10 to 30 minutes.

Caltrans officials are recommending motorists traveling between the Central and South Coasts during daytime hours use Highway 101 instead of Highway 154.