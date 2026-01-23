Woman admits to embezzling more than half a million dollars from a Conejo Valley medical practice

A woman has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling more than half a million dollars from a Conejo Valley medical practice.

Ida Veronica Hernandez worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for the practice in 2020 and 2021. Ventura County prosecutors say she siphoned money from the business into her bank account and to some of her family members. They say that when people became suspicious, she tried to blame a co-worker and then resigned.

She then used aliases to commit similar crimes in Orange County and Texas. She was eventually arrested.

The 43-year-old woman pleaded guilty to seven felony grand theft counts and one felony count of filing a false or forged document for the Thousand Oaks crimes.

Hernandez could potentially face more than seven years in prison when she’s sentenced next month.