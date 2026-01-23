2026
Funeral services announced for Oxnard Police commander who died at a training event

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:00 PM PST
A portrait-style photo shows a man smiling for the camera. He wears a law enforcement uniform and a badge that reads 'Oxnard Police Commander.'
Funeral services will take place Feburary 3 for Oxnard Police Commander Scott Aaron.
/
Oxnard Police Department

The community service for Commander Scott Aaron will take place on February 3.

Funeral plans have been announced for an Oxnard Police Department commander who died at a training event in early January.

Commander Scott Aaron was in Orange County on January 9 for a training program. When he didn't show up for the scheduled training, the Orange County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check.

They found Aaron's body in his hotel room. A cause of death hasn't been released, but officials don't suspect foul play.

Aaron served in the Marines before starting a career in law enforcement in 1996. He joined the Oxnard Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of commander last year.

The funeral is scheduled for February 3 at Oxnard's New Life Community Church at 1251 North Rice Ave., and is open to the public. It will be followed by a procession to Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, where Aaron will be interred.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco