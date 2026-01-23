Funeral services announced for Oxnard Police commander who died at a training event
The community service for Commander Scott Aaron will take place on February 3.
Funeral plans have been announced for an Oxnard Police Department commander who died at a training event in early January.
Commander Scott Aaron was in Orange County on January 9 for a training program. When he didn't show up for the scheduled training, the Orange County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check.
They found Aaron's body in his hotel room. A cause of death hasn't been released, but officials don't suspect foul play.
Aaron served in the Marines before starting a career in law enforcement in 1996. He joined the Oxnard Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of commander last year.
The funeral is scheduled for February 3 at Oxnard's New Life Community Church at 1251 North Rice Ave., and is open to the public. It will be followed by a procession to Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, where Aaron will be interred.