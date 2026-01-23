Funeral services announced for Oxnard Police commander who died at a training event

Funeral plans have been announced for an Oxnard Police Department commander who died at a training event in early January.

Commander Scott Aaron was in Orange County on January 9 for a training program. When he didn't show up for the scheduled training, the Orange County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check.

They found Aaron's body in his hotel room. A cause of death hasn't been released, but officials don't suspect foul play.

Aaron served in the Marines before starting a career in law enforcement in 1996. He joined the Oxnard Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of commander last year.