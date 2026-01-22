Two men convicted in a gang-related Santa Barbara double murder

Two men have been convicted in a gang-related shooting attack on a group of people, which left two dead in Santa Barbara.

Prosecutors say that in early 2021, Angel Varela, Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez, and a teenage boy opened fire on a group of people standing on Liberty Street. Two men were killed, and two others were wounded. According to the Santa Barbara Police, the attack was gang-related.

In a jury trial, both men were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for March 24.

In 2024, the teenager involved in the attack was convicted in juvenile court of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.