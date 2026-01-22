2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two men convicted in a gang-related Santa Barbara double murder

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:48 PM PST

They are potentially facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Two men have been convicted in a gang-related shooting attack on a group of people, which left two dead in Santa Barbara.

Prosecutors say that in early 2021, Angel Varela, Oscar Trujillo-Gutierrez, and a teenage boy opened fire on a group of people standing on Liberty Street. Two men were killed, and two others were wounded. According to the Santa Barbara Police, the attack was gang-related.

In a jury trial, both men were convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing is set for March 24.

In 2024, the teenager involved in the attack was convicted in juvenile court of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsgangsdouble shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco