The town of La Conchita is now a year-round evacuation zone because of the threat of a landslide

Ventura County public safety officials say that the seaside community of La Conchita remains under a year-round evacuation warning due to the threat of mudslides and landslides.

County officials consider it a geologic hazard area , and can't accurately predict when a hillside failure might occur.

Heavy rainfall over the recent holiday season triggered a threshold set by geologists, prompting a warning that a slide could occur. The county issued a voluntary evacuation advisory for the community.

As of January 20, rainfall totals in La Conchita fell below historical event-trigger thresholds. But, the hillside remains saturated, and officials warn a sudden and potentially catastrophic failure could at any time. In issuing the year-round evacuation warning, officials say evacuation alerts may not always provide sufficient advance notice.

In 2005, a pair of slides destroyed or damaged a dozen homes in the community. Then, in 2010, a massive slide killed 10 people, injured 14, and destroyed or damaged around 30 homes.

La Conchita has about 300 residents.