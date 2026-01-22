2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

The town of La Conchita is now a year-round evacuation zone because of the threat of a landslide

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:47 PM PST
The town of La Conchita and the slide area on the adjacent hillside, as seen from Highway 101.
Via Google Earth screengrab
The town of La Conchita and the slide area on the adjacent hillside, as seen from Highway 101.

Ventura County officials say they can't reliably predict when, or if, a major slide might hit the seaside community, which lies below a steep slope.

Ventura County public safety officials say that the seaside community of La Conchita remains under a year-round evacuation warning due to the threat of mudslides and landslides.

County officials consider it a geologic hazard area, and can't accurately predict when a hillside failure might occur.

Heavy rainfall over the recent holiday season triggered a threshold set by geologists, prompting a warning that a slide could occur. The county issued a voluntary evacuation advisory for the community.

As of January 20, rainfall totals in La Conchita fell below historical event-trigger thresholds. But, the hillside remains saturated, and officials warn a sudden and potentially catastrophic failure could at any time. In issuing the year-round evacuation warning, officials say evacuation alerts may not always provide sufficient advance notice.

In 2005, a pair of slides destroyed or damaged a dozen homes in the community. Then, in 2010, a massive slide killed 10 people, injured 14, and destroyed or damaged around 30 homes.

La Conchita has about 300 residents.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsla conchitalandslide
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco