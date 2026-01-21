Want to see your idea in the Rose Parade? Cal Poly is seeking ideas for its 2027 parade float

It will be a tough act for Cal Poly to follow after winning the top honor for a float in the 2026 Rose Parade. But, the Cal Poly float building team is seeking your design ideas for its 2027 parade entry.

The 2027 parade theme is Welcome, with the idea that the floats will celebrate the simple joy of belonging no matter who or where you are.

People can submit their ideas from now through February 5 to the Cal Poly Rose Float leadership team. It’s a group of about 60 students split between Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal Poly Pomona. The two universities have been jointly building floats for the parade for nearly eight decades.

The team will review the suggestions, and decide on a winner. The winner can choose between a $500.00 prize, or tickets to the 2027 parade.

This year’s Cal Poly entry, called Jungle Jumpstart, won the parade’s Sweepstakes Award. It’s the first time they’ve won the parade’s highest honor.

You can find entry information for your Cal Poly Rose Parade float idea here.