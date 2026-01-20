Ventura County task force breaks up smuggling operation importing methamphetamine from Mexico

Members of a Ventura County drug task force say they've broken up a smuggling operation that was importing huge quantities of methamphetamine into the United States.

The Ventura County Combined Agency Team received a tip two months ago that a Riverside County man was helping to import and distribute the drug from Mexico.

Detectives identified Sergio Sanchez of Moreno Valley as the trafficker and linked some Ventura County residents to the operation.

Working with Riverside County Sheriff's detectives, the team arrested Sanchez and seized about 350 pounds of meth, more than a half dozen guns, and a large amount of cash. Sanchez faces drug and weapons charges in Ventura County.