2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County task force breaks up smuggling operation importing methamphetamine from Mexico

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:53 PM PST
Some of the methamphetamine seized in the breakup of a drug smuggling operation from Mexico.
Ventura County Combined Agency team
Some of the methamphetamine seized in the breakup of a drug smuggling operation from Mexico.

One man arrested and hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine seized.

Members of a Ventura County drug task force say they've broken up a smuggling operation that was importing huge quantities of methamphetamine into the United States.

The Ventura County Combined Agency Team received a tip two months ago that a Riverside County man was helping to import and distribute the drug from Mexico.

Detectives identified Sergio Sanchez of Moreno Valley as the trafficker and linked some Ventura County residents to the operation.

Working with Riverside County Sheriff's detectives, the team arrested Sanchez and seized about 350 pounds of meth, more than a half dozen guns, and a large amount of cash. Sanchez faces drug and weapons charges in Ventura County.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsdrug smugglingdrug bust
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco