California Coast News

Controlled burn creating smoke northwest of Santa Barbara in the San Marcos Pass area

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:07 PM PST
Hanna Gibbs
/
Unsplash

Series of burns planned over the next two weeks to reduce wildfire danger in the area.

If you notice smoke in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara, don’t be alarmed. It’s something that’s planned.

The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a series of controlled burns in the Camino Cielo Ridge area, near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154.

If weather conditions permit, the burns will take place on a daily basis for the next two weeks. Firefighters will be on hand to monitor the area if there is heat or smoke present.

Nearly 60 acres of land will be burned in an effort to reduce vegetation that could fuel major wildfires in the future.
