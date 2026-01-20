Controlled burn creating smoke northwest of Santa Barbara in the San Marcos Pass area

If you notice smoke in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara, don’t be alarmed. It’s something that’s planned.

The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a series of controlled burns in the Camino Cielo Ridge area, near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154.

If weather conditions permit, the burns will take place on a daily basis for the next two weeks. Firefighters will be on hand to monitor the area if there is heat or smoke present.

Nearly 60 acres of land will be burned in an effort to reduce vegetation that could fuel major wildfires in the future.