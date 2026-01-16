2026
Santa Barbara County leader announces retirement plans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:01 PM PST
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato is planning to retire as the county's top non-elected official in July of 2026. She's credited with helping to improve the county's financial stability since taking the post in 2013.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said she will step down in July, after more than 12 years of service as the county's top non-elected official.

One of the most prominent government leaders in the Tri-Counties has announced her retirement this year.

Mona Miyasato has served as Santa Barbara County’s Executive Officer for more than a decade and is credited with helping to stabilize its finances. She announced her retirement this summer.

Miyasato joined the county in 2013. At the time, the county was dealing with issues ranging from rising pension costs and a reduced workforce to unstable reserves, and was trying to figure out how to pay for a badly needed new jail complex.

She’s helped stabilize the county’s budget. The county now has a fully funded strategic reserve and the highest possible bond rating.

Miyasato said, despite federal and state funding challenges, she feels like she's leaving the county in a solid financial position.

Miyasato is planning to step down in July, after the 2026-2027 fiscal year budget is adopted.

It gives the county time to conduct a search for a new County Executive Officer. County officials say they will launch a national recruitment effort to find a successor.
